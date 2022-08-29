$26,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey
4DR WGN SE
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9269755
- Stock #: 22ES854B
- VIN: 5FNRL5H33GB514382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Odyssey is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, rear view mirror, power driver's seat, AM/FM/CD/MP3 + handsfree Bluetooth, includes snow tires with rims and much more. 22EES854B (TL)
Vehicle Features
