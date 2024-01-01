Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

168,000 KM

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

12034921

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,000KM
VIN 1GCVKNEC7HZ257535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24ES704A
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This trade includes:

-3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
-Trailer Tow Package
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Voice Activated Technology
-Climate Control
-Cruise Control
-Power Windows/Locks

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500