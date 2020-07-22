Menu
2017 Ford C-MAX

18,000 KM

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

SE

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

18,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5531355
  • Stock #: 20R66A
  • VIN: 1FADP5EU8HL106816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Camera, Voice-Activated Navigation, Power Drivers Seat, Reverse Sensing System, Power Liftgate, Power Windows, Power Locks, Bluetooth, AM/FM CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, Power Heated Mirrors with Signal and many more great features on this 2017 C-Max at Leslie Motors. This one owner car is accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. Winter tires and rims are also included.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

20R66A (TL)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Plug-In Electric/Gas

