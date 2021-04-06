2017 Ford C-MAX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6862485 Stock #: 20EC438A

20EC438A VIN: 1FADP5FU2HL112870

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Parking Plug-In Electric/Gas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

