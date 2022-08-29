Menu
2017 Ford Edge

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

4DR SE FWD

4DR SE FWD

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

200,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9197752
  • Stock #: 22ED715A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3G90HBC38614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Edge is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes remote keyless entry, dual power mirrors, cruise control, reverse camera system, rear privacy glass, tilt/telescoping steering wheel and many more great features. 22ED715A (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

