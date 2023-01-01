$23,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10048863
- Stock #: 23BS292C
- VIN: 1FMCU9J90HUE26239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon Ridge Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black Leather Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23BS292C
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Escape is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes a SONY premium audio system, dual power heated/signal mirrors, ambient lighting, auto start/stop feature, power heated front seats, twin panel moonroof, heated wiper park, voice activated navigation, Canadian touring package, class II trailer tow package and many more great features. 23BS292C (DV)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.