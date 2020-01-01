Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLACK ROOF RAILS WITH CROSS BARS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, REAR PARKING AID SENSORS, TONNEAU COVER, POWER 10 WAY DROVER'S SEAT, AUTO START/STOP, AM/FM/CD AUDIO, HEATED FRONT SEATS, FRONT/REAR POWER POINTS, FOG LAMPS, HALOGEN HEADLAMPS, HEATED WIPER PARK, DUAL POWER HEATED MIRRORS, & REAR PRIVACY GLASS are a few of the great features on this 2017 Escape. This is a local trade that comes with Winter Tires & Rims.



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

