+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Front/Rear Power Points, Rear Parking Aid, Roof Rails, Tonneau Cover, Power 10-way Driver's Seat, Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Heated Wiper Park, Dual Power Mirrors, & Rear Privacy Glass are a few of the great features on this 2017 Escape. This vehicle is a one owner, local, accident free trade in that was sold & serviced right here at Leslie Motors.
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
20R367A (JB)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0