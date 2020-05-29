Menu
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE | Bluetooth | Heated seats

2017 Ford Escape

SE | Bluetooth | Heated seats

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5176850
  • Stock #: 20R367A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD4HUA43772
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Front/Rear Power Points, Rear Parking Aid, Roof Rails, Tonneau Cover, Power 10-way Driver's Seat, Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, Heated Wiper Park, Dual Power Mirrors, & Rear Privacy Glass are a few of the great features on this 2017 Escape. This vehicle is a one owner, local, accident free trade in that was sold & serviced right here at Leslie Motors.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

20R367A (JB)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

