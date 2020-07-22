+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Power Liftgate, Voice Activated Touch Screen Navigation System, Rear Parking Aid Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Wiper Park, Front & Rear Power Points, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, Auto Start/Stop, AM/FM Single CD Player, Rear Bench with 60/40 Split and many more great features on this 2017 Escape at Leslie Motors. This one owner SUV is a local trade that was sold and serviced at Leslie Ford and includes winter tires and rims.
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
20ED223A (CR)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0