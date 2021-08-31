Menu
2017 Ford Escape

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

SE

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7852992
  • Stock #: 21ES788A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G97HUA17369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Start/Stop, Heated Front Seats, Class II Trailer Tow Prep Package, Power Liftgate, Voice Activated Navigation, Reverse Camera System, Rear Parking Aid Sensors, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad, Dual Powered Heated Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Heated Wiper Park, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, AM/FM Single CD Player and many more great features on this 2017 Escape at Leslie Motors. This one owner, local trade is accident free Escape. 21ES788A (DV)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

