2017 Ford Escape
SE FWD
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8673653
- Stock #: 22MV387A
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD0HUA85982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clear Coat Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Escape is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes Ford MYKEY, dual zone electronic A/C, AM/FM + single CD, auto start/stop system, heated wiper park, heated front seats and many more great features. 22MV387A (JW)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
