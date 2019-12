2017 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, LANE DEPART & LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AUTO HIGH BEAM HEADLAMPS, REAR INFLATABLE SEAT BELTS, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, SELECTSHIFT TRANSMISSION, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY/KEYPAD, REMOTE START, AMBIENT LIGHTING, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS WITH MEMORY, DAY/NIGHT REAR VIEW MIRROR, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, FOG LAMPS, FOLDING POWER HEATED MIRRORS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, RAIN SENSING WIPERS & ROOF RAILS are a few of the great features on this 2017 Explorer. This vehicle is a Certified Pre-Owned meaning you receive 1 year or 20,000 kms comprehensive warranty and financing available at 3.9% for up to 48 months. This is one owner, local, accident free trade in that was sold & serviced right here at Leslie Motors.



Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!

- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians

- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!

- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (CR)

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.