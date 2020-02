2017 Ford Explorer

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE CLASS III, HANDS FREE FOOT ACTIVATED LIFTGATE, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION, REAR INFLATABLE SEAT BELTS, SELECTSHIFT TRANSMISSION, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY/KEYPAD, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, 4 POWER POINTS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, FOG LAMPS, DUAL POWER MIRRORS, HEATED SIGNAING MIRRORS WITH PUDDLE LAMPS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS & ROOF RAILS are a few of the great features on this 2017 Explorer. This vehicle is a Certified Pre-Owned meaning you receive 1 year or 20,000 kms comprehensive warranty and financing available at 3.9% for up to 48 months. This vehicle is a local,one owner, accident free trade,that was sold & serviced right here at Leslie Motors. This Explorer also comes with winter tires and rims.





Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!

- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians

- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!

- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.

- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (JB)