2017 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,000 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8648627

8648627 Stock #: 22EX333A

22EX333A VIN: 1FM5K8D84HGC49057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.