2017 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8648627
- Stock #: 22EX333A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D84HGC49057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Explorer is a trade in that includes remote keyless entry, remote start, reverse sensing system, dual power heated mirrors, heated front seats, twin panel moonroof, voice activated navigation system, class III trailer tow package and many more great features. 22EX332A (DV)
Vehicle Features
