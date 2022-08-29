2017 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9083326

9083326 Stock #: 22EX747A

22EX747A VIN: 1FM5K8F88HGE06179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Ebony Black Perforated Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages AWD Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Hands-Free Liftgate

