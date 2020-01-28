Menu
2017 Ford F-150

Lariat | 4X4 | Twin Panel Moonroof

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat | 4X4 | Twin Panel Moonroof

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4552341
  • Stock #: 19T987A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF1HFB01810
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGES, SKID PLATES, TAILGATE STEP, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM, VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FRONT REAR HEATED SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE VEHICLE START, REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTING, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS WITH MEMORIES, BOXLINK CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, FOG LAMPS, FOG LAMPS, PICK UP LED LIGHTING, PICK UP BOX TIE DOWN HOOKS, REMOTE RELEASE TAILGATE & TOW HOOKS are a few of the great features on this 2017 F150. This vehicle is a one owner accident free trade that includes a spray in bedliner.


Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!

- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians

- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!

- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!

- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.

- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores (DH)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

