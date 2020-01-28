This vehicle is Safety Certified.

INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGES, SKID PLATES, TAILGATE STEP, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM, VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FRONT REAR HEATED SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE VEHICLE START, REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTING, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS WITH MEMORIES, BOXLINK CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, FOG LAMPS, FOG LAMPS, PICK UP LED LIGHTING, PICK UP BOX TIE DOWN HOOKS, REMOTE RELEASE TAILGATE & TOW HOOKS are a few of the great features on this 2017 F150. This vehicle is a one owner accident free trade that includes a spray in bedliner.





