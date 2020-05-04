Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

XTR Chrome | Navigation | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XTR Chrome | Navigation | Bluetooth

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4953123
  • Stock #: 20T246A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF1HFB71176
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Online Showroom Open 24/7!, Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth Audio, Good Tires, Good Brakes, 4X4, One Owner, Not a Rental, No Accident Vehicle History Report, Sold and Serviced at Leslie Motors, 5.0L V8 FFV, 4WD.

 

Recent Arrival! Bronze Fire Metallic 2017 Ford F-150 XLT

 

Odometer is 14175 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

 

 

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the HST!

 

Leslie Motors is family owned and has been proudly serving the communities of Wingham, Walkerton, Harriston, Hanover, and all of South West Ontario since 1966! We have Ford factory trained technicians servicing and repairing your vehicle using the latest technology and comprehensive inspection process.

 

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Leslie Motors goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We are happy to provide a free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.

 

We focus on a hassle-free, customer-oriented vehicle buying experience. Our hundreds of reviews show how much our family of customers love the experience. Whether you are looking for a new or pre-owned vehicle our friendly sales staff will be more than glad to help you with your purchasing your next vehicle. We live, work, and play in the communities we serve.

 

Call 833-357-3460 to schedule your test drive today!

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.

- Prices subject to change. Please see dealership for full details.
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 20T246A/LB

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 158,000 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 60,000 KM
$43,000 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 162,000 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Send A Message