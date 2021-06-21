Menu
2017 Ford F-150

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XTR Chrome

2017 Ford F-150

XTR Chrome

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7421609
  • Stock #: 21T488A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP2HFA03930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T488A
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, 8-Way Power Drivers Seat, Trailer Tow Package, Dual Power Glass Mirror, Rear Defroster, Chrome Step Bars, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Manual A/C, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT Capable with Audio Input Jack, and many more great features on this 2017 F150 at Leslie Motors. This one owner truck is accident free and includes mud flaps and a box liner. 21T488A (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

