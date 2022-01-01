Menu
2017 Ford F-150

77,000 KM

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

XL

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8091856
  • Stock #: 22T10A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EFXHFB58107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local trade in comes with sync activated voice system, rearview camera, trailer tow package, rear privacy glass, fog lamps, pickup box tie down hooks, boxlink cargo system & tow hooks are a few of the great features on this 2017 F150. This is a one owner trade in sold and services right here at Leslie Motors. (22T10A) (JW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

