$38,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2017 Ford F-250
XL
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10097541
- Stock #: 23T307A
- VIN: 1FTBF2B60HED74773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 23T307A
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 F250 is a trade in that comes accident free and was sold new by Leslie Motors. It includes cruise control, heavy duty shocks, dual beam headlamps, under hood service light, removable tailgate with lock and lift assist, pickup box tie down hooks, power heated telescoping trailer tow mirrors, back rack with tool box and many more great features. 23T307A (ZL)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.