2017 Ford F-250

103,000 KM

Details

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

XL

2017 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10097541
  • Stock #: 23T307A
  • VIN: 1FTBF2B60HED74773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23T307A
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 F250 is a trade in that comes accident free and was sold new by Leslie Motors. It includes cruise control, heavy duty shocks, dual beam headlamps, under hood service light, removable tailgate with lock and lift assist, pickup box tie down hooks, power heated telescoping trailer tow mirrors, back rack with tool box and many more great features. 23T307A (ZL)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

