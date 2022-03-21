$47,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8744648
- Stock #: 22T414A
- VIN: 1FTBF2B6XHEE89543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 F250 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes Ford MYKEY, air conditioning, powercode remote entry, reverse sensing system, under hood service light, pickup box tie down hooks and many more features. 22T414A (DH)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
