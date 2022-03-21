Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-250

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,500

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8744648
  • Stock #: 22T414A
  • VIN: 1FTBF2B6XHEE89543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 F250 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes Ford MYKEY, air conditioning, powercode remote entry, reverse sensing system, under hood service light, pickup box tie down hooks and many more features. 22T414A (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2018 Ford Escape S FWD
 15,000 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE
 35,000 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 43,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory