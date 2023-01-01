$60,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9981065
- Stock #: 23T381A
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT8HEE59968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caribou
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 F250 is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes Ford MYKEY, heavy duty shocks, interior hood release, under hood service light, fog lamps, 8-way power drivers seat, reverse camera system, pickup box tie down hooks, snow plow package and many more features. 23T381A (ZL)
Vehicle Features
