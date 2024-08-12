2017 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500 + taxes & licensing
34,000 KM Used

Listing ID: 10176036

10176036 Stock #: 23612A

23612A VIN: 1FADP3K20HL293430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

