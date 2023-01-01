2017 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10456281

10456281 Stock #: 23T697A

23T697A VIN: 3FA6P0HD3HR169217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri Coat

Interior Colour Ebony Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.