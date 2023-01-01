SOLD+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,500
- Listing ID: 10456281
- Stock #: 23T697A
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD3HR169217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ford Fusion is a local trade in that comes accident free and includes keyless entry keypad, electronic power assisted steering, cruise control, AM/FM/MP3 with CD player, speed sensitive wipers, solar tinted glass, heated front seats, moonroof, reverse sensing system, and many more great features. 23T697A (JM)
Vehicle Features
