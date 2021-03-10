Menu
2017 Ford Transit

130,000 KM

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

LR

2017 Ford Transit

LR

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6707486
  • Stock #: 21T131A
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZM9HKA70147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 21T131A
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Reverse Camera System, Hinged Side Cargo Doors, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Load Floor Tie Downs, Cruise Control, Power Points, Cruise Control, Variable Interval Wipers, Engine Block Heater, AM/FM Stereo with Clock, Manual A/C, and many more features on this 2017 Transit Van at Leslie Motors. This local, one owner trade is accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors since new. 21T131A (JM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

