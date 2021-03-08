Menu
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 6685598
  • Stock #: 21T75B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT4HS841676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T75B
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Power Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth, Navigation, Keyless Entry, Automatic Headlights, Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows, Power Locks, Trailer Tow Package, and many more great features on this 2017 Dodge Ram at Leslie Motors. This trade includes a soft folding tonneau cover. 21T75B (TL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

