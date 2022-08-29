Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

197,000 KM

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9107776
  Stock #: 22T741A
  VIN: 3GCUKREC9JG109475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes power windows, power locks, power doors, dual zone climate, heated seats, rear view camera, bluetooth audio, LED box lighting, remote start system, cruise control, spray liner, and many more great features. 22T741A (DV)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

1500 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

