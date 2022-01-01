2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8091796

8091796 Stock #: 21EXP930B

21EXP930B VIN: 1GNSKJKC5JR172321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 9

Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

