2018 Chevrolet Suburban

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,000

+ tax & licensing
$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8091796
  Stock #: 21EXP930B
  • VIN: 1GNSKJKC5JR172321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 9
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This local trade in comes with keyless entry, remote start, heated front + rear seats, heated steering wheel, front + rear parking assist, lane keeping assist, rain sensing front wipers, power sunroof, power lift gate rear seat entertainment package and power retractable assist steps are just a few of the great features on this 2018 Chevrolet suburban. This is a one owner, accident free trade in. (21EXP930B) (JW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

