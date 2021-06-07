+ taxes & licensing
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Reverse Camera System, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Bright Tips Exhaust, LED Tail Lights, Dual Power Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, and many more great features on this 2018 Ford Edge at Leslie Motors. This one owner trade is accident free and has been sold and serviced at Leslie Motors since new. 21ES424A (JW)
