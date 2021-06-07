Menu
2018 Ford Edge

43,000 KM

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

SE

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

43,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7218599
  • Stock #: 21ES424A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3G96JBC38820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21ES424A
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Reverse Camera System, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Bright Tips Exhaust, LED Tail Lights, Dual Power Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, and many more great features on this 2018 Ford Edge at Leslie Motors. This one owner trade is accident free and has been sold and serviced at Leslie Motors since new. 21ES424A (JW)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

