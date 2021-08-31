Menu
2018 Ford Edge

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

SEL

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7811217
  • Stock #: 21ES115C
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J95JBB76559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Adapt Cruise Control with Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rain Sensing Wipers, Blind Spot Information System, Voice Activated Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Intelligent Access, Autodimming Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Dual Bright Tips Exhaust, Cruise Control, AM/FM Single CD Player, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, and many more great features on this 2018 Edge at Leslie Motors. This one owner, local trade is accident free and has been sold and serviced at Leslie Motors since new. 21ES115C (JM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

