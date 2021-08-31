Menu
2018 Ford Escape

53,500 KM

Details Description Features

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

SE

Location

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

53,500KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Heated Wiper Park, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Start/Stop, Rear 60/40 Bench, 4 Power Points, Rear Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, AM/FM Single CD Player, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, and many more great features on this 2018 Escape at Leslie Motors. This one owner, local trade is accident free. 21ES558C (TP)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

