2018 Ford Escape

101,000 KM

Leslie Motors Ltd.

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

101,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7869549
  • Stock #: 21ES756A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD9JUD39861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21ES756A
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Vista Roof, Rear Camera System, Voice Activated Touch Screen Navigation System, Auto Start/Stop, Heated Wiper Park, Bluetooth, Dual Power Heated Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, AM/FM Single CD Player, and many more great features on this 2018 Escape at Leslie Motors. This Escape is accident free and was sold and serviced at Leslie Motors. 21ES756A (ZL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

