2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8788328
- Stock #: 22ES448A
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD8JUC65896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Escape is a one owner, local trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes heated front seats, auto start/stop system, panoramic vista roof, voice activated touch screen navigation system, lane keeping system, blind spot information system, heated wiper park, dual power heated mirrors, roof rails, power liftgate, and many more great features. 22ES448A (JM)
Vehicle Features
