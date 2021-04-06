Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

54,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6856494
  • Stock #: 21EX123A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86JGB60693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21EX123A
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Vehicle Start, Trailer Tow Package Class III, Reverse Sensing System, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad, Dual Power Heated Mirrors with Signal and Puddle Lamp, Voice Activated Navigation, Rear Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, Premium Audio with 7 Speakers, and many more great features on this 2018 Explorer at Leslie Motors. This one owner trade is accident free. 21EX123A (ML)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

