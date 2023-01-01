$34,000+ tax & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,000
- Listing ID: 10307256
- Stock #: 23T596B
- VIN: 1FTEW1E54JFC84584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 F150 is an accident free trade in that was sold at Leslie Motors. It includes an auto start/stop system, cruise control, fog lamps, pickup box tie down hooks, boxlink cargo system, rear defroster, trailer tow package, removable tailgate with lock, 20" 6-spoke painted aluminum wheels, along with many more great features. 23T596B (JW)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
