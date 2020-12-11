Menu
2018 Ford F-150

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6333659
  • Stock #: 20T876A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E54JFA73336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailer Tow Package, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Auto Start/Stop, Voice Activated Navigation, Bluetooth, Power Sliding Rear Window, Boxlink Cargo System, Fog Lamps, Delayed Accessory Power, Manual A/C, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT Capable with Audio Input Jack, and many more great features on this 2018 F150 at Leslie Motors. This one owner, local trade is accident free. 20T876A (DL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

