2018 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6522585
  Stock #: 21T43A
  VIN: 1FTEX1EB9JFD07182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T43A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailer Tow Package, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Auto Start/Stop, Bluetooth, Display Centre, Delayed Accessory Power, Cruise Control, Outside Temperature and Compass, Fog Lamps, Rear Privacy Glass, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT Capable with Audio Input Jack, Manual A/C, and many more great features on this 2018 F150 at Leslie Motors. This one owner, local trade is accident free and was sold and serviced by Leslie Motors since new. 21T43A (JM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

