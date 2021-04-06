Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XTR

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6856498
  • Stock #: 21R197A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB2JKD76256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21R197A
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailer Tow Package, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Auto Start/Stop, Bluetooth, Display Centre, Outside Temperature and Compass, Delayed Accessory Power, Rear Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, Manual A/C, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT Capable with Audio Input Jack, and many more great features on this 2018 F150 at Leslie Motors. 21R197A (JM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 3,000 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Flex SEL
 185,000 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150
 145,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory