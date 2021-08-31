+ taxes & licensing
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Trailer Tow Package, Remote Vehicle Start, Twin Panel Moonroof, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Active Park Assist, Power Deployable Running Boards, Lariat Special Edition Package, 360 Camera with Split View Display, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Blind Spot Info System, Power Adjustable Pedals, Voice Activated Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Release Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad, Auto Start/Stop, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, B&O Premium Audio System, and many more great features on this 2018 F150 at Leslie Motors. This local, one owner truck is accident free. 21T643A (TP)
