This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Trailer Tow Package, Remote Start System, Heated Front Seats, Reverse Sensing System, Auto Start/Stop, Bluetooth, Voice Activated Navigation System, Power Sliding Rear Window, Boxlink Cargo System, Tailgate Step, Pickup Box Tie Down Hooks, Tow Hooks, Removable Tailgate with Lock, Display Centre, Manual A/C, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT Capable with Audio Input Jack and many more great features on this 2018 F150 XTR Supercrew at Leslie Motors. This local, one owner trade is accident free. 21T777A (JM)
