2018 Ford F-150

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7838292
  • Stock #: 21T759A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1JFB92026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T759A
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailer Tow Package, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Voice Activated Navigation, Twin Panel Moonroof, Reverse Sensing System, Blind Spot Information System, Integrated Trailer Brake Control, Auto Start/Stop, Power Sliding Rear Window, Bluetooth, Boxlink Cargo System, AM/FM CD/MP3/SAT Capable with Audio Input Jack, Manual A/C, and many more great features on this 2018 F150 at Leslie Motors. This one owner, local trade is accident free. 21T759A (DL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

