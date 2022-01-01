Menu
2018 Ford F-150

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

76,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8119825
  • Stock #: 21ED905A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP7JFD89346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Sport Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This trade in comes with Sync 3 technology, reverse sensing system, trailer tow package, twin panel moonroof, rear privacy glass, fog lamps, pickup box tie down hooks, boxlink cargo system & tow hooks are a few of the great features on this 2018 F150. This is a one owner trade in sold and services right here at Leslie Motors. (21ED905A) (TP)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores

Vehicle Features

XLT Sport Supercrew 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

