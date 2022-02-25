Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8332671

8332671 Stock #: 22T90A

22T90A VIN: 1FTEW1E56JFA24400

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic

Interior Colour Grey & Black Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Chrome Supercrew 4x4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.