$51,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,000
- Listing ID: 8594339
- Stock #: 22T320A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E58JFB34641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 F150 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes remote keyless entry, remote vehicle start, heated front & rear seats, B&O Play premium audio system, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, voice activated navigation, twin panel moonroof, trailer tow package many more great features. 22T320A (JW)
Vehicle Features
