Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8703959
  • Stock #: 22T375A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFA82892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIM
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 F150 is a trade in that includes SYNC Connect, ambient lighting, remote vehicle start, reverse camera system, heated front and rear seats, blind spot info system, twin panel moonroof, trailer tow package, FX4 off road package and many more great features. 22T375A (JM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

2008 Ford Escape 4WD...
 248,000 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta 5DR...
 196,000 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 53,000 KM
$43,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory