2018 Ford F-150

73,000 KM

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8796821
  Stock #: 22T460A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EB3JFC58421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey Sport 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 F150 is a trade in that comes accident free. It includes an auto start/stop system, cruise control, AM/FM + CD/SAT/MP3 radio, halogen headlamps, rear privacy glass, pickup box tie down hooks, a trailer tow package, pro trailer backup assist, and many more great features. 22T460A (DH)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

