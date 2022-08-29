Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,000 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9071902

9071902 Stock #: 22T700A

22T700A VIN: 1FTEW1E53JFD46640

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magma

Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22T700A

Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.