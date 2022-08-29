Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9087466

9087466 Stock #: 22T733A

22T733A VIN: 1FTEW1E58JFE19484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22T733A

Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Sport Supercrew 4x4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.