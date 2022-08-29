Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Stock #: 22EX839A

22EX839A VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFB15535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Camel Leather Trimmed Bucket

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

