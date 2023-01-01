Menu
2018 Ford F-150

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,000

+ tax & licensing
$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9555691
  • Stock #: 22T1034A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E5XJKE05044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T1034A
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 F150 is a one owner trade in that comes accident free and was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes a remote vehicle start system, heated front and rear seats, keyless entry, trailer towing package, blind spot information system, remote release tailgate with step, power adjustable pedals, voice activated navigation, B&O premium audio system, ambient lighting and many more great features. 22T1034A (JW)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

